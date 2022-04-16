WORLD

Fuel ship sinks off Tunisian coast

NewsWire
0
0

A merchant ship carrying about 750 tons of fuel sank off the Gabes coast in Tunisia, the Tunisian authorities have said.

The Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members of the Equatorial Guinea-flagged vessel, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development said on Saturday in a statement.

The Ministry added that it is working on preventing an environmental disaster from the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ship sailing from the Egyptian port of Damietta failed to reach its final destination of Malta due to bad weather conditions and the agitation of the sea, said the Ministry.

The crew sent a distress call seven miles away from the Gabes coast, saying the water seeped into the engine room to a height of two metres.

20220417-030602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Africa faces first recession in 25 years

    UNSC welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Gaza

    Death penalty sought for stalker accused of killing 3 women in...

    Relations with China are going through a very difficult phase: Jaishankar