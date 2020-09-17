Fueling Healthy Minds to provide 25 backpacks for students heading back to school

To help support students heading back to school, Fueling Healthy Minds is providing Mississauga-Malton with 25 backpacks. If you are a student or know a student in need of a backpack, please contact the community office of Deepak Anand MPP by emailing deepak.anandco@pc.ola.org or by phone call at 905-696-0367. With the start of the 2020 school year, it is essential that all kids are safe and set up for success.

The community office is open to serve you Monday to Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, located at 7895 Tranmere Dr. Unit 11, Mississauga ON L5S 1V9.