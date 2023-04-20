Fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s Britain-origin wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained on Thursday at the Amritsar airport while she was trying to board a flight to London, officials said.

A senior police official told IANS she was not allowed to enter the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport by the immigration department as she arrived for the Amritsar-London Air India flight.

She’s currently residing in Jallupur Khera, the native village of Amritpal Singh in Amritsar district.

She has been questioned several times by police for her role in supporting the organisation that was formed by the late actor-activist, Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, is on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18.

The self-styled preacher, who returned from Dubai last year, tied the knot in a simple ceremony in February.

Since then, she has been staying in Punjab.

Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh, was arrested in Amritsar on April 10 under the NSA and that six other cases have also been registered against him.

Papalpreet Singh is a Khalistani activist who called himself a journalist before ending up as a media advisor to the radical preacher.

A resident of Amritsar, he was earlier arrested for his alleged links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence in 2015.

