A member of infamous Rohit Chaudhary gang, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, was nabbed from South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Shashi alias Lala, 31, a resident of Subhash Camp near Ambedkar Nagar in Delhi.

The police said that he is also found previously involved in more than four cases including murder and arms act registered across the city.

Recently, in September, Lala had fired upon a man outside his house in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. He had gone there with some boys on 7-8 bikes, however, some of the accused were arrested in the case later while Lala was on the run.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), on December 12, specific inputs were received that absconding wanted criminal in Sangam Vihar firing case, would come in Dakshinpuri area to meet his associate.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid Lala was apprehended. He confessed to his involvement in the Sangam Vihar firing case,” said Chowhdary.

Lala is a member of “Rohit Chaudhary” Gang and a close asso ciate of Rajesh alias Ravan. He fell into bad company during his school days, said the official.

