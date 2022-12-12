INDIA

Fugitive member of Rohit Chaudhary gang held in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A member of infamous Rohit Chaudhary gang, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, was nabbed from South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Shashi alias Lala, 31, a resident of Subhash Camp near Ambedkar Nagar in Delhi.

The police said that he is also found previously involved in more than four cases including murder and arms act registered across the city.

Recently, in September, Lala had fired upon a man outside his house in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. He had gone there with some boys on 7-8 bikes, however, some of the accused were arrested in the case later while Lala was on the run.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), on December 12, specific inputs were received that absconding wanted criminal in Sangam Vihar firing case, would come in Dakshinpuri area to meet his associate.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid Lala was apprehended. He confessed to his involvement in the Sangam Vihar firing case,” said Chowhdary.

Lala is a member of “Rohit Chaudhary” Gang and a close asso ciate of Rajesh alias Ravan. He fell into bad company during his school days, said the official.

20221212-111804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vicky talks about fitting in the ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag

    Kejriwal must visit RSS headquarters in Nagpur to learn nationalism: BJP...

    Court takes cognizance of Republic TV’s plaint against TV anchor

    In J&K, PRIs existed on papers only till Aug 5, 2019,...