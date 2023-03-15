The Rs 150 crore new plant of industrial automation major Fuji Electric India will make drives and printed circuit boards (PCB), it was announced on Wednesday.

Part of Japan’s Fuji Electric, the Indian subsidiary’s factory is expected to produce 3,500 drives/month in a single shift and plans are there to make 200,000 printed circuit boards (PCB) annually.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is fully automated and has the capacity to produce a range of products on a scale of 0.4 kW to 75KW, as of now. There are plans to scale it up to 710 KW.

According to Managing Director, Yosuke Ishizaka, the company will hire 250 employees initially.

