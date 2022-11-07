INDIASCI-TECH

Fujifilm India on Monday announced the launch of a new mirrorless digital camera with a new sensor and high-speed processor.

The ‘Fujifilm X-H2’ is priced at Rs 1,99,999. It comes with a digital camera lens kit priced at Rs 2,44,999.

The X-H2 equips the new back-illuminated 40.2 MP ‘X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor’ and the high-speed ‘X-Processor 5’, the company said in a statement.

The new sensor’s enhancement of image quality is supported by advanced features such as the minimum standard ISO125, maximum electronic shutter speed of 1/180000 seconds and the pixel shift multi shot to improve visual expressions.

Additionally, the new camera offers functions and interfaces that assist shooting, such as the subject-detection AF (auto-focus) based on Deep Learning technology that automatically detects subjects.

“With the launch of a new high-end globally acclaimed product, the X-H2, our aim is to redefine the consumer experience by providing them with state-of-the art technology that can cater to the versatile demands of the consumers,” said Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India.

The new camera offers inbuilt 8K/30P recording to increase the X Series’ capacity for content creation in both still images and films.

“This new camera is a powerhouse which has the potential to shoot advanced resolution images with minimal effort. It combines the software configuration from its predecessor and marries it with refined hardware capabilities to accommodate a broad range of applications,” said Arun Babu, General Manager, Imaging Devices and Optical Division, Fujifilm India said.

The camera as well as the lens kit will soon be available in the market.

