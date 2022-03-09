Fujifilm launches new mirrorless camera in India

INDIASCI-TECH

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Wednesday launched its new mirrorless digital camera – Fujifilm X-T30 II in India.

Launched with two body kit options, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is priced at Rs 88,999 (for body only), Rs 124,999 (for 18-55mm Body kit) and Rs 99,999 (15-45mm Body Kit). The camera will be available in two colours: black and silver.

While the customers can buy the X-T30 II body and the 18-55 Kit currently, the 15-45 Kit will be available on sale from April 2022.

“With the entry of the globally launched X-T30 II, we are aiming to revolutionise the world of photography and offer smart solutions capable of heavy duty performance. The launch is a testament to our commitment of evolving with ever-changing possibilities of innovation in the world of photography,” Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said in a statement.

The camera is the latest addition to the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras by Fujifilm known for their compact and lightweight bodies.

The X-T30 II carries the same software as its predecessor X-T30 and aims to deliver an advanced level of AF speed, precision and image quality. The camera has also evolved in terms of hardware, with its use of a high-resolution 1.62-million-dot LCD monitor on the rear panel. The camera enables the shooting of high-quality stills as well as full-scale 4K/30p video, the company claims.

The X-T30 II is equipped with the 26.1MP “X-Trans CMOS 4” sensor and the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 4” to enable fast and accurate AF of up to 0.02 seconds, equivalent to the AF speed of the X Series’ flagship model “X-T4.”

