While submitting annual Immovable Property Return (IPR), full details of immovable property are to be given and expressions like “NO change or same as last year” will not be accepted, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

The Ministry in a recently issued statement added that if an officer does not own any property he/she should state so in the return rather leaving it blank and it should be duly signed by the officer with date.

As per the rules, every government servant holding Group ‘A’ or ‘B’ post is required to submit an annual return to the government giving full particulars of his immovable property inherited by him or held by him on lease or mortgage either in his own name or in the name of any member of his family or any other person.

Moreover, in terms of Department of Personnel and Training rule, all the government servants belonging to Group ‘C’, besides those belonging to Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ also required to submit a statement of IPR.

As per the rules, the officers who have not submitted the IPR by the prescribed time would be denied vigilance clearance and will not be considered for empanelment for senior level posts in the Government of India and deputations etc.

“All the Officers of CES (Roads/General Central Service) working in Ministry or on deputation to another organisations are requested to submit their IPR for the year ending 2022 latest by January 31, 2023, on SPARROW portal,” said the Ministry in the statement.

