The full Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will undertake a four-day visit to three election-bound northeastern states from January 11, officials said here on Saturday.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said that the Chief Election Commissioner, accompanied by two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, and several senior officials would arrive in Tripura on January 11.

During their two-day stay, the CEC and other two ECs would hold a series of meetings with senior officials to scrutinise the preparedness of the Assembly elections and give instructions to the state authorities to hold the election in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The EC would also meet all the political parties and would seek their opinions to hold the elections with the participation of all stakeholders.

From Agartala, the full Election Commission would go to Meghalaya capital Shillong on January 12 and then to Nagaland on January 14 to undertake similar exercises.

After returning to Delhi, the Election Commission would announce the schedule of the election in three northeastern states.

Meanwhile, central para-military forces are starting to arrive in the three states to assist the state forces to further improve the law and order situations ahead of the elections.

Almost all the political parties in Tripura specially the opposition CPI-M, Congress and the Trinamool Congress have been demanding to improve the law and order situation and to create conducive situations ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the Election Commission, the final electoral rolls were published in all the three northeastern states on January 5 after summary revisions of the voters’ list.

20230107-191602

