INDIA

Full team of ECI reaches Tripura to review poll preparedness

NewsWire
0
0

The full team of Election Commission of India (ECI) reached Tripura on a two-day visit on Wednesday to review the preparedness for the Assembly elections due in early 2023.

The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will hold meetings with the representatives of political parties during its visit to the northeastern state besides taking stock of the security arrangements for the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

The EC team will hold meetings with the poll officials and also look into the revised electoral rolls and other preparations for conducting free and fair elections.

The EC team will also hold a separate meetings on security arrangements with the police heads of the eight districts of Tripura.

20230111-192402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sitharaman participates in roundtable conference with Singapore, discusses bilateral ties

    Kannur varsity to withdraw RSS ideologues’ books in MA syllabus

    After 0-7 drubbing by Australia in CWG, India training to avoid...

    TN Woman police constable withdraws harassment charge against DMK workers