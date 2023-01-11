The full team of Election Commission of India (ECI) reached Tripura on a two-day visit on Wednesday to review the preparedness for the Assembly elections due in early 2023.

The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will hold meetings with the representatives of political parties during its visit to the northeastern state besides taking stock of the security arrangements for the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

The EC team will hold meetings with the poll officials and also look into the revised electoral rolls and other preparations for conducting free and fair elections.

The EC team will also hold a separate meetings on security arrangements with the police heads of the eight districts of Tripura.

