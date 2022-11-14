ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Full throttle: Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for ‘Fighter’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who was most recently seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, has finally started the shoot of his next movie ‘Fighter’ in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.

The movie, which will be directed by Hrithik’s ‘War’ director, Siddharth Anand, will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, the banner producing ‘Fighter’, shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot. In the caption, they wrote “And it begins”. #FIGHTER (sic).”

‘Fighter’, which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’.

The makers of the film are eyeing for the January 25, 2024 release of the film in theatres.

Earlier, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram, to share a new poster which he captioned: “25th January 2024 – see you at the theatres! #Fighter.” Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, “Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India’s first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024 (sic).”

20221114-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Luca: Talks of inclusion with cute relish (IANS Review; Rating: *...

    Ishaan Dhawan learned trekking for his role in ‘Gud Se Meetha...

    IANS Review: ‘Aranyak’: Raveena Tandon nails her character in a familiar...

    Two flights, two surprises for Varalaxmi: First, Nambi Narayan; then, Vijay