March Break is back at Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) and features a full week of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) activities!

These instructor-led family fun activities will be held daily between 10 am and 4 pm from March 13 to 17. On tap are creative STEAM projects, a magic show and unique exhibitions all included with the price of admission.

Discover the science behind magic with mysterious prints on Monday. Investigate technology with binary code keychains on Tuesday. Learn about aerodynamics while engineering your own kite on Wednesday. Colour theory and art collide with a unique painting technique as you create a pointillism skyscape on Thursday. Use mathematics to design your own colourful robot on Friday.

Monday’s special guest is the Amazing Corbin, a professional magician who will perform a family friendly, interactive magic show.

On Wednesday “Miss T the Bubble Queen” will demonstrate what’s possible with bubbles! Participants can experience a bubble cube, a tornado in a bubble, bubbles spinning around bubbles, a person inside an actual bubble and more. Miss T has been a bubbleologist for over 20 years and has been seen on YTV, Treehouse TV, Canada’s Got Talent, CBC Kids, TVO Kids and The Wiggles.

Friday will feature the Scientists in School, a hands-on STEM workshop where science meets art. Participants will make a puppet, a spinning top and a kaleidoscope, as well as design their own galaxy.

Space is limited for all the above events and available on a first come first serve basis, so arrive early to avoid disappointment. Activities and events are recommended for children ages 4 – 12, guardians must accompany children. All events are included with the price of admission.

The PAMA Youth Council is also inviting teens and youth to its first Movie Night of National Film Board short films covering a variety of themes on Thursday evening from 6:45 pm to 7:45 pm. Food will be available for purchase. Pre-registration is required.

Join PAMA and Tracy Pepe for a family-oriented scent experience on Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 3 pm! Using scent derived from natural plant essential oils, Tracy Pepe will walk you through an innovative and engaging opportunity to feel and smell happy. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a guided PAMA tour and scent game while learning more about smells along the way. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. This event is included with price of PAMA admission. Admission can be purchased in-person on the day of your visit. Members are free. Recommended for ages 7 – 13. Children must be accompanied by a guardian.