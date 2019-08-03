Fully support Centre’s move on J&K: Karan Singh’s son

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) After veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday said there were “several positives” in the government decision on Jammu and Kashmir, his son Vikramaditya Singh fully backed the integration of J&K into the Indian Union.

In a statement, Vikramaditya Singh, a former Member of the Legislative Council of Jammu and Kashmir, termed the government step to revoke Article 370 and divide the state into two union territories as “a step I fully support”.

He said with this step, women and the minority communities of the state would enjoy equal status under the Indian Constitution, and added that he looked forward to a new J&K with greater business and industrial development and employment opportunities.

Vikramaditya Singh released a statement that said: “This is the beginning of a new era for all of us in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The full integration of J&K into the Union of India and its reorganisation, is indeed a step that I fully support.

“Now, women and minority communities in J&K will enjoy equal rights under the Constitution of India.

“Us citizens of Jammu and Kashmir must now co-exist as equal partners and use this change as an opportunity to create a better future for the coming generations.

“I look forward toward a new J&K with a progressive and peaceful environment, with greater business and industrial development, private sector investment and greater employment opportunities for our youth.

“I would eventually hope to see a full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

“I also endorse the views expressed by my father Dr Karan Singh in his statement made earlier today,” he said.

