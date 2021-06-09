Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents crossing the border into Canada might get the reprieve they’ve been looking for. The government is hoping to ease some restrictions in stages starting in early July, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said at a press conference today.

But those fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will still have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival and have an isolation plan until their test comes back negative, Minister Hajdu added.

This relaxation of the rules applies only to Canadian citizens who have obtained both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada. It does not apply to tourists.

The plan also depends on case counts, stated Hajdu.

“We’ll be watching carefully here in Canada and around the world as cases change and as vaccination rates rise,” she said.