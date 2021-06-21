The federal government is relaxing some border measures from Monday, July 5. The first stage of loosened restrictions will allow fully-vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning to the country to avoid a mandatory quarantine, according to the announcement made by Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair this morning.

This relaxation will apply only to people who are already eligible to travel to Canada, said officials.

These travellers must have two doses of a vaccine approved by Health Canada, provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in the event the arrival test comes back positive.

They will need to show documents proving they received doses of vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Officials also said travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information to the government’s ArriveCAN app before arriving.

All others arriving by air will still have to stay in hotel quarantine for up to three days pending a negative arrival test, and then quarantine at home for the remainder of the 14-day period.

There are also no changes to border restrictions for Canadian travellers who are not fully vaccinated.

Canadians are still advised to avoid non-essential travel.

The Canada-US border agreement on travel restrictions has also been extended for another month to July 21.

While the government is ending the ban on incoming flights from Pakistan, those from India are still banned for at least another month.