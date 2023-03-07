New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) Holi is a joyous festival of colours, music, and delicious food that people of all ages celebrate with great enthusiasm in India. As a pet owner, you can make Holi even more special by involving your furry friends in the festivities. However, it’s essential to ensure that your pets are safe and comfortable during the celebration.

As pet owners, we love to involve our furry friends in our festivities, but it’s important to remember that their safety and well-being should always come first. When celebrating Holi with pets, make sure to use safe and natural colours, supervise them closely, and provide them with a quiet and comfortable space to relax if needed. By taking these simple precautions, you can ensure that your pets enjoy the celebrations as much as you do.

Here are some fun and safe ways to involve your pets in your Holi celebrations:

Use natural colours: Traditional colours contain chemicals that can be harmful to pets if ingested or inhaled. Instead, opt for natural colours made from flowers, fruits, and vegetables. You can make your own natural colours at home or buy them from a pet-friendly store.

Dress up your pets: You can dress up your pets in colourful bandanas, hats, or scarves that are made of safe and comfortable materials. Avoid using synthetic fabrics that can irritate your pet’s skin.

Play with water: Many pets enjoy playing with water. You can fill a kiddie pool with water and let your pet play in it. You can also use a hose or sprinkler to create a fun and safe water play area for your pet.

Include your pets in the food: Holi is also about delicious food and sweets. You can prepare special pet-friendly treats and snacks for your furry friends to enjoy. Make sure the food is safe for pets and doesn’t contain any toxic ingredients.

Keep a close eye on your pet: It’s important to supervise your pet during the celebrations and keep them away from any potential hazards. Make sure your pet doesn’t ingest any toxic colours or foods and doesn’t get stressed or overwhelmed by the noise and crowds.

Take breaks: Holi celebrations can be overwhelming for pets, especially if they are not used to loud noises or crowds. Take frequent breaks and give your pet a quiet and safe space to relax.

Involving your pets in your Holi celebrations can be a fun and rewarding experience. However, it’s crucial to ensure that your pets are safe, comfortable, and happy during the festivities. By following these tips, you can create a memorable Holi celebration that your furry friends will enjoy.

(Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails.com)

