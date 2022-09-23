INDIA

Fund crunch, Covid, NGT order: Why Chilla road project is stalled since 2012

NewsWire
0
0

For general public welfare and in view of mounting traffic pressures, the Chilla elevated road project was initiated in 2012. This road was to connect with the one coming from Akshardham to Noida and then directly to the Mahamaya flyover.

The development would have significantly helped in smooth flow of traffic between Noida and Delhi. However, it is yet to happen.

The frequent interruptions in the project were most detrimental to its progress; and added to that, lack of funds, two years of stalled works due to the pandemic, and NGT orders in view of pollution, are primary reasons this initiative has been languishing.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh had laid afresh the foundation stone of this project in January 2019, and work began.

Two years saw rapid progress until the project screeched to a halt. The status at present is that just about 15 per cent of the project has been done.

The Chilla elevated road would be the only other direct road besides the DND Flyway to connect Noida with Delhi.

It was said that a 6-lane Chilla elevated road would be constructed and ramps would be made at various suitable places. This was to be connected directly with the DND Flyway.

But the repeated stalling of this project makes the convenience of commuters appear as an indefinitely postponed reality.

20220923-180203

