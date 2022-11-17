More than 10,000 pounds have been raised in support of Anakh Singh, a Sikh taxi driver in the UK who was allegedly murdered last month while he was at work, local media reported.

Singh, 59, a private hire driver working for ABC Cars, was pronounced dead in Nine Elms Lane, Wolverhampton, on October 30 after he was discovered with serious injuries.

Tomasz Margol, 35, of Bamford Road was charged with Singh’s murder, and produced before the Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this month.

Margol has been remanded to custody until December 5 when the matter will next be heard.

“We’ve kept Mr Singh’s family updated with this development as officers continue to support them during this tragic time,” Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, told reporters.

Since Singh was the sole bread earner in the family, his firm ABC Cars set up a JustGiving page to support his kin.

“Anakh was a lovely, kind hard-working family man. This is an awful time for his family, our thoughts are with his family. The donations will go directly to Anakh’s family to help support them at this difficult time,” the message on the fundraising page read.

Medics, who rushed to the accident site said ‘nothing could be done’ to save him.

The West Midlands Police confirmed that the results of a post-mortem were inconclusive, and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children.

