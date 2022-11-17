DIASPORAWORLD

Funds raised for Sikh driver ‘murdered’ in UK

NewsWire
0
0

More than 10,000 pounds have been raised in support of Anakh Singh, a Sikh taxi driver in the UK who was allegedly murdered last month while he was at work, local media reported.

Singh, 59, a private hire driver working for ABC Cars, was pronounced dead in Nine Elms Lane, Wolverhampton, on October 30 after he was discovered with serious injuries.

Tomasz Margol, 35, of Bamford Road was charged with Singh’s murder, and produced before the Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this month.

Margol has been remanded to custody until December 5 when the matter will next be heard.

“We’ve kept Mr Singh’s family updated with this development as officers continue to support them during this tragic time,” Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, told reporters.

Since Singh was the sole bread earner in the family, his firm ABC Cars set up a JustGiving page to support his kin.

“Anakh was a lovely, kind hard-working family man. This is an awful time for his family, our thoughts are with his family. The donations will go directly to Anakh’s family to help support them at this difficult time,” the message on the fundraising page read.

Medics, who rushed to the accident site said ‘nothing could be done’ to save him.

The West Midlands Police confirmed that the results of a post-mortem were inconclusive, and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children.

20221117-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    British TV host apologizes for swearing at Conservative MP

    Indian among migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border

    Hindu-American Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler

    India to mark NRI festival as part of Azadi Ka Amrit...