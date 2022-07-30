TV anchor, theatre personality, and conedian Cyrus Broacha-hosted podcast ‘Cyrus Says’, where he discusses life, politics, sports, traffic, food and everything else with the guests, has completed 1,000 episodes.

The first episode premiered in 2015 and has been running for 7 years. Some of the famous guests who have appeared in the podcast include Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Pandey, Malaika Arora, and Tapsee Pannu, to name a few.

Apart from Bollywood names, the episodes have seen a wide variety of guests from all walks of life including chefs, authors, journalists, fitness experts, startup founders, business leaders, musicians, and digital content creators.

Cyrus said: “We never aimed at being the or no.1 or anything of that sort. The podcast started and has been run with all heart to date. Before we began, I saw a mixed reaction, more importantly warning me about shifting from a mass video media like television to a rather untapped, nascent audio medium.”

He added: “Many felt I would lose out on relevance, which I had the gut feeling would only increase if we did a good job. I saw podcasts as a new creative outlet and a fresh way of doing things and today it makes me so happy to be a part of this medium, which I have seen grow from a minuscule industry to where it is today.”

The podcast broadcasts throughout the week, with new episodes dropping daily from Monday to Friday on IVM Podcasts and all major audio streaming platforms.

