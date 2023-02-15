In yet another fire accident in Hyderabad, a warehouse was gutted in Puranapul area near Musi River on Wednesday.

No loss of life was reported in the fire that broke out in a furniture warehouse but a huge blaze sent panic among people and forced the authorities to vacate residents from the surrounding houses.

Seven fire engines were pressed into service to put off the blaze which was raging even after three hours. The structure’s roof collapsed due to the massive fire.

Fire services personnel were pulling down the walls of the warehouse with bulldozers to control the fire.

The huge blaze forced the authorities to undertake evacuation of people from surrounding houses. Locals had a heated argument with officials, questioning them why the warehouse was allowed in the midst of residential area.

The owner of the warehouse is said to be absconding. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

This is the seventh fire accident in warehouses or commercial buildings in Hyderabad in less than a month. Three persons were killed in a huge fire at a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad on January 28. The building was completely gutted in the fire and it was demolished by the authorities.

Ten workers were injured in a blaze at a private scrap warehouse at Gaganpahad in Shamshabad on February 12.

Following the series of fire accidents, authorities have warned that strict action would be taken against the owners of commercial buildings and warehouses not taking adequate fire safety measures and also against those running their operations in residential areas.

