ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Fusing culture & fashion: Karisma Kapoor poses with Tom Holland, Zendaya

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a slew of photographs posing with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya at the opening events of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Karisma took to Instagram, where she shared photos from the night, as she posed with American actors Zendaya, Tom Holland and Nita Ambani.

“All heart to Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji, Isha & the Ambani Family @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture which draws from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture & heritage to a global platform. The last 2 days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and so much more! Truly a grand edition to Mumbai City,” wrote Karisma.

Other celebrities who attended the gala included Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

20230403-104003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mani Ratnam: Everyone except Shah Rukh agreed to wear harness for...

    Allu Arjun show off his style guru self in an ad...

    Filmmaker Hansal Mehta marries partner Safeena Husain after 17 years and...

    Tamannaah Bhatia: Saw a lot more successful films in South