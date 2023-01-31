The Futsal Club Championship 2022-23 draw was conducted at the Football House here in the presence of AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, treasurer Kipa Ajay, and director competitions Anil Kamat.

In total, 14 teams are set to participate in the Hero Futsal Club Championship, which is set to be held from February 8 to February 19 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

Twelve out of the 14 participating teams are their respective state champions, while Delhi FC and Bengaluru FC make up the final two, by dint of finishing as champions and in the semi-finals, respectively, of the 2021-22 edition of the competition.

Prabhakaran, before the commencement of the draw, said, “I wish to convey my best wishes to all the teams who will be participating in the Hero Futsal Club Championship. I am sure they will have a great competition, and with their participation, futsal can grow in popularity, and more will join the sport. A massive thanks to all the clubs for their help and support in helping us grow futsal in India. I am sure with everyone’s cooperation we can develop a high level futsal structure in India.”

The Groups are as follows:

Group A: Delhi FC, Bengaluru FC, Sports Odisha, Dzawo FC, Techtro Swades United FC, Electric Veng Futsal Club, Speed Force FC.

Group B: Mohammedan SC, BPSS FC, Capital Complex FC, Minerva Academy FC, Goal Hunterz FC, Aphuyemi FC, Juggernaut FC.

Fixtures:

Group A:

February 8: Delhi FC vs Bengaluru FC, 5 PM IST

February 8: Sports Odisha vs Speed Force FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 9: Dzawo FC vs Electric Veng Futsal Club, 9.30 AM IST

February 9: Bengaluru FC vs Speed Force FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 10: Sports Odisha vs Electric Veng FC, 9.30 AM IST

February 10: Dzawo FC vs Techtro Swades United FC, 12 noon IST

February 11: Delhi FC vs Sports Odisha, 9.30 AM IST

February 11: Dzawo FC vs Speed Force FC, 12 noon IST

February 11: Techtro Swades United FC vs Electric Veng FC, 2.30 PM IST

February 12: Delhi FC vs Dzawo FC, 12 noon IST

February 12: Bengaluru FC vs Sports Odisha, 2.30 PM IST

February 12: Techtro Swades United FC vs Speed Force FC, 5 PM IST

February 13: Bengaluru FC vs Dzawo FC, 2.30 PM IST

February 13: Delhi FC vs Techtro Swades United FC, 5 PM IST

February 13: Electric Veng FC vs Speed Force FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 14: Delhi FC vs Electric Veng FC, 5 PM IST

February 14: Bengaluru FC vs Techtro Swades United FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 15: Sports Odisha vs Dzawo FC, 9.30 AM IST

February 15: Delhi FC vs Speed Force FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 16: Bengaluru FC vs Electric Veng FC, 9.30 AM IST

February 16: Sports Odisha vs Techtro Swades United FC, 12 noon IST

Group B:

February 9: Mohammedan SC vs BPSS FC, 12 noon IST

February 9: Capital Complex FC vs Juggernaut FC, 2.30 PM IST

February 9: Minerva Academy FC vs Aphuyemi FC, 5 PM IST

February 10: BPSS FC vs Juggernaut FC, 2.30 PM IST

February 10: Capital Complex FC vs Aphuyemi FC, 5 PM IST

February 10: Minerva Academy FC vs Goal Hunterz FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 11: Mohammedan SC vs Capital Complex FC, 5 PM IST

February 11: Minerva Academy FC vs Juggernaut FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 12: Goal Hunterz FC vs Aphuyemi FC, 9.30 AM IST

February 12: Mohammedan SC vs Minerva Academy FC, 7.30 PM IST

February 13: BPSS FC vs Capital Complex FC, 9.30 AM IST

February 13: Goal Hunterz FC vs Juggernaut FC, 12 noon IST

February 14: BPSS FC vs Minerva Academy, 9.30 AM IST

February 14: Mohammedan SC vs Goal Hunterz FC, 12 noon IST

February 14: Aphuyemi FC vs Juggernaut FC, 2.30 PM IST

February 15: Mohammedan SC vs Aphuyemi FC, 12 noon IST

February 15: BPSS FC vs Goal Hunterz FC, 2.30 PM IST

February 15: Capital Complex FC vs Minerva Academy FC, 5 PM IST

February 16: Mohammedan SC vs Juggernaut FC, 2.30 PM IST

February 16: BPSS FC vs Aphuyemi FC, 5 PM IST

February 16: Capital Complex FC vs Goal Hunterz FC, 7.30 PM IST

Semi-finals:

February 18: Group A1 vs Group B2, 5 PM IST

February 18: Group A2 vs Group B1, 7.30 PM IST

Final:

February 19: Semi-final 1 Winners vs Semi-final 2 Winners, 7.30 PM IST

