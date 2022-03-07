HEALTHINDIA

Future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare: MoS Health

By NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare.

In her address at the inauguration ceremony of the 2021 MBBS Batch of AIIMS, Kalyani, she said that it is the vision of the Prime Minister to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in every state, and as a result, a total of 22 AIIMS approvals have been received so far.

“In addition to the establishment of AIIMS, priority has been given to the development of modern treatment facilities and an increase in the number of skilled doctors, so that affordable treatment can be provided to the poor,” she added.

Pawar said that AIIMS have three pillars – medical education in various subjects, research in biomedical sciences, and providing medical service of the highest level. There is no doubt that AIIMS Kalyani will prove to be a milestone in the field of health in West Bengal and it will emerge as an institute of excellence soon, she added.

She said that it is our collective responsibility that AIIMS Kalyani provides affordable medical services to the people of the state, so that, the vision of providing affordable medical facilities to the last mile is realised at the earliest.

20220307-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.