SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Future course of action concerning Asia Cup 2023 to be taken during IPL final, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

NewsWire
0
0

The cricket board secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday that decision on the future course of Asia Cup 2023 will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final to be held on May 28, while adding that the title clash will be attended by heads of cricket boards from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action concerning Asia Cup 2023,” said BCCI secretary Shah, who also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Over the last few months, multiple reports have claimed that the 2023 Asia Cup could be held in a hybrid model of staging matches, something which has also been proposed by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi.

It had meant that the deadlock over hosting and organising this year’s tournament is yet to be resolved, especially with Pakistan being the host of the 2023 edition of the competition and India not travelling to the country due to political tensions between the two countries.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal in the six-team Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-over format in preparation for the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featured in the other group. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four stage and from there, the top two teams play in the final.

20230525-151204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Up to us to do everything we can to get over...

    Lot of similarities with Suryakumar, but he needs to be consistent...

    Wade, Stoinis do ‘shoey’ celebration after Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup...

    Virat to take a break, spend time with family in London...