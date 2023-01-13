SCI-TECHWORLD

Future Google TV to get self-charging, battery-free remote

NewsWire
0
0

TW Electronics, the UK-based company behind the reference remote used on most Android TV and Google TV devices in recent years, has introduced a new design of the remote that includes a photovoltaic panel at the bottom that allows for self-charging of the battery.

“Excited to announce the launch of a self-charging, battery-free #remotecontrol powered by indoor light. Developed with #Exeger, the device is #GoogleTV ready and easily integrated into your existing system,” TW Electronics tweeted.

According to 9to5Google, the panel used in the remote uses light sources to convert that energy into electricity that can charge the battery within the device.

In recent years, self-charging remotes from brands like Samsung have been introduced, and Amazon is expected to be working on incorporating the technology into its next Fire TV remote.

However, it is unclear when this self-charging remote might actually launch with a Google TV product, said the report.

Last year, the tech giant started rolling out ‘personalised profiles’ for its users on Google TV.

The new Google TV profiles let users enjoy their own personalised space with their Google Account.

“As you watch TV, your profile takes into account your interests and preferences to help you discover more of what’s out there for you. And for the little ones, you can always set up a kids profile to help them access a fun collection of movies and shows under your guidance,” the company said in a blogpost.

20230113-150605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Play introduces prepaid app subscriptions for Indian developers

    ‘Lapsus$ hackers broke into our internal systems’, reveals Uber

    Rakesh Sharma, first Indian in space, recounts his tough journey

    12K Facebook employees may lose jobs amid ‘quiet layoffs’: Report