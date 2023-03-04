INDIA

G-20 delegates’ day out in Sultanpur bird sanctuary

G-20 delegates on Saturday visited the Sultanpur bird sanctuary in Gurugram district after the conclusion of the Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting to spot several species of migratory birds.

The Sultanpur bird sanctuary, spread over an area of 350 acres, is a major wintering ground for birds from Europe, Siberia and Central Asia.

A special exhibition was also organised to give detailed information about the migratory birds to the visiting guests. Representatives from various nations and organisations also planted saplings to create a lasting memory of the G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting in Gurugram.

During the visit, the delegates explored the inspiring handicrafts made by a self-help group. The delegates appreciated their efforts to create self-employment opportunities for women in order to assist them to become financially independent.

M.D. Sinha, Principal Secretary, Haryana Tourism, welcomed the guests on their arrival and shared the outline of the event in detail. He apprised the delegates about the importance of the sanctuary and its inclusion in the list of Ramsar sites.

