The G-20 delegates in Srinagar enjoyed shikara ride on the picturesque Dal Lake on Monday. Over 60 delegates are taking part in the third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting that commenced here on Monday and will continue till May 24.

The meet is being held in Srinagar amid tight security arrangements.

On reaching Srinagar, a traditional welcome was accorded to the delegates.

The delegates drove to the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of the Dal lake where the meeting is being held.

It is the first high-profile international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

