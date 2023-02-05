INDIALIFESTYLE

G-20 food festival to be held on Feb 11-12 in New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to to organise a G-20 food festival on the theme of “Taste the World” and “International year of Millets” at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on February 11 and 12.

The main purpose of the food festival is for the people to enjoy food delicacies of G-20 member countries and guest countries. All the G-20 member countries and guest countries are invited to participate in this G-20 food festival.

The NDMC has invited 29 countries to participate in the food festival.

The NDMC will provide required space/stalls and other on-site logistic support to all the interested G-20 member countries and guest countries. It will also provide on-site electrical/water connections and dustbins as per requirement.

The interested G-20 member countries and guest countries are required to bring their own chefs/manpower and materials for preparation of various delicacies. The food preparation may be sold to visitors/public on payment basis.

The food festival would generate awareness on international cuisines as well as provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation.

Food preparation workshops or live demonstration counters may also be part of the food festival, including displaying photographs and write-ups on the cuisines.

A dedicated space will also be earmarked for organising art and cultural programmes for artists from G-20 countries and guest countries.

20230205-171005

