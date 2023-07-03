INDIA

G-20 Startup Summit kicks off in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

The Startup20 Shikhar Summit of G-20 kicked off in Gurugram on Monday.

Prominent dignitaries, including Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and Chairperson of Startup20, Chintan Vaishnav, graced the inauguration ceremony.

Prakash said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the initiative of Startup India in the year 2016. Due to this, new startups are being formed in the country today and new incubation centres are being established, he said.

Startups are India’s national assets and today’s startups will be the Fortune 500 companies of the future, Prakash said.

Amitabh Kant emphasised the significance of Startup20, saying that the Startup20 Engagement Group marks a milestone in the journey of the global startup ecosystem.

Kant also said that more than 75 countries were facing a ‘Global Dead Crisis’ during the Covid pandemic.

“In such a situation, we have to set up new startups by sharing new technologies with the whole world. We can create new jobs only through new startups,” he said.

Prakash said the Summit aims to unleash the full potential of startups and promote economic growth, job creation and sustainable development.

Chintan Vaishnav ssaid: “With the participation of over 600 delegates from 22 countries, we are celebrating the first major milestone of the Startup 20 Summit and months of collaboration, mentorship, and unwavering determination.”

2023070333334

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai to get green signal from BJP...

    Felt like Sachin, Big B on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris Johnson

    Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ festive sales to run from Sep 23-30

    Inspired by movies, 4 Delhi youth turn mobile snatchers