Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed government officers to send the action taken report regarding preparations for the G-20 summit to the Chief Secretary’s office within three days.

While reviewing the preparations for organising the G-20 summit in Gurugram through video conferencing from the Chandigarh headquarters, the Chief Secretary said that the G-20 summit will begin with a yoga session. Skilled yoga instructors have been engaged for the yoga sessions.

It was told in the meeting that all the arrangements for yoga mats and other necessary items for the yoga session would be made by the AYUSH department.

It was informed in the meeting that on reaching the IGI Airport in New Delhi, the delegates would be welcomed with Haryana Village Scenes performance. While travelling to Haryana, the delegates will be able to enjoy the vibrant display of Haryanvi folk dance and culture.

Kaushal said that special momentos depicting Haryanvi heritage would also be presented to the delegation. Aadhar card stalls will also be set up in the summit.

He added that along with preparations for a grand welcome to the delegates participating in the G-20 summit, signboards, welcome gates and hoardings are also being displayed to make the general public aware of the importance of the summit.

In the meeting, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Amit Agarwal, told that 400 autorickshaws and taxi cabs each are used for the promotion of the event in Gurugram and Faridabad.

In addition, 100 bus queue shelters in the national capital, 200 bus queue shelters in Gurugram and 300 Haryana state transport buses have been displayed with campaign material related to the summit, and 200 departmental hoardings have also been put up with campaign material related to the summit.

The G-20 logo is being broadcast on the screens in all the common service centres across the state. Publicity material related to this summit is being telecast on 100 digital screens installed at railway stations in six districts, including Gurugram.

Eight inter-state volvo buses plying from Gurugram have been fully painted with promotional material related to the summit.

It was informed in the meeting that the representatives of the participating countries of the summit may be given an option to visit Camera Museum, Transport Museum, Biodiversity Park and Cyber Hub located in Gurugram. They will also be given information about these places through brochures and digital mode.

The participants of the summit will also visit Sultanpur bird sanctuary. Delegates will also be invited to plant saplings in the sanctuary so that the memory of the summit in future remains everlasting.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Anurag Agarwal; Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram, Sudhir Rajpal; Director General of Foreign Cooperation Department Ashok Kumar Meena; Municipal Commissioner of Corporation Gurugram, PC Meena; Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav and other senior officers were present.

