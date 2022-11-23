A meeting of tourism stakeholders of Udaipur city was held on Tuesday on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India regarding the upcoming G-20 summit to be held in the city from December 5-7.

In the meeting, Regional Director of North Zone of Tourism Department, New Delhi, Anil Ora said, “Mewar has inherited hospitality, natural lakes and beautiful hills. Rajasthan’s traditional greeting style Khamma Ghani and Padharo Mhare Des has to be translated into reality in the coming days in front of the G-20 members coming from every corner of the world.”

He said, “There is an opportunity to tell the country and the world what we have learnt in life. There should be no shortage of hospitality here. People of different languages from different countries will participate in the meeting, so you will have to present yourself in front of them with your affinity with the language.”

“The entire responsibility of this lies with tourism stakeholders. All the members will leave from here impressed by your work. That’s why it is the responsibility of the guide, driver, hotel assistant, cleaner, even parking man, watchman, who are directly or indirectly connected with this work. Care should also be taken for the food and drinks of the guests participating in the conference,” he added.

Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University Prof. S.S. Sarangdevot said, “It is a matter of pride for India that it is hosting the G-20 meeting and the biggest pride is that this meeting is being held in Mewar, so our responsibility increases even more. For the success of the summit, we have to work as team.”

Former Director of IITTM Gwalior Sandeep Kulshrestha, Deputy Director of Tourism Shikha Saxena, Principal of State Institute of Hotel Management Sangeeta Sehgal also presented their views regarding the preparations for the meeting.

The personnel and other staff members of Maharana Pratap Airport located in Dabok, Udaipur were briefed on important topics related to the event by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

