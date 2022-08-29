Leaders of the Congress’ G-23 are planning to contest the presidential polls, slated for October 17 with former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan being seen as candidates, sources said.

However, there was no clarity on the situation while the G-23, which had sought wide-ranging reforms in the party, has been hit by the departure of senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, and others.

Tharoor had advocated for contest for the top party post in an article on Monday.

As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emerges as front runner as the Congress President, being seen as choice of interim chief Sonia Gandhi, even as some want the return of Rahul Gandhi – with Gehlot too proposing his name, the G-23 was understood to have made up its mind to field a candidate if no Gandhi stood.

However, it remained to be seen if it would do so as it seemed unlikely as Sonia Gandhi’s choice would be challenged.

The last time the election was conducted for the Congress President’s post was in 2000 when Jitendra Prasada has challenged Sonia Gandhi but lost.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said that the schedule for the party chief’s election has already been announced, and those who want to contest for the post should file the nomination before September 30.

