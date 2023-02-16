INDIA

G-Club firing case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur

The Jaipur Commissionerate Police has brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the city from Chandigarh in connection with the recent G-Club firing incident here.

Jaipur police arrested Lawrence on the basis of a production warrant from Chandigarh, Punjab and brought him to Jaipur under tight police security on Wednesday night.

He will now be questioned at the Jawahar Circle police station. More than 100 jawans have been deployed in and around the police station premises.

Gangster Bishnoi will be taken on remand after being presented in the court through VC on Thursday. Along with the case of Lawrence demanding extortion from the G-club owner and firing 17 rounds for not paying, inquiries will also be made against him in other cases of demanding extortion from the businessmen.

The Jaipur Commissionerate Police had reached Punjab on Wednesday morning to arrest the gangster in the case.

Lawrence was arrested from Punjab Jail with a production warrant after which he was made to sit in an armored vehicle from Chandigarh along with seven commandos.

Four vehicles of police personnel from Punjab also accompanied the armoured vehicle.

The Jaipur Commissionerate Police returned to Jaipur with him around 7.30 p.m on Wednesday night. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will be questioned at Jawahar Circle police station.

