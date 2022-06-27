Tamil Maanila Congress leader and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government set up special courts for dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act cases. He said that the state government had promised setting up special courts for POCSO cases in four districts but this is yet to materialise.

Last year, the government had announced that four special POCSO courts would be set up at Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Theni and Tiruvallur districts.

The former Union Minister said that a delay in setting up these special courts for POCSO cases would lead to high pendency in cases and result in the victims not getting justice.

In a statement on Monday, Vasan said that the state government must create an environment wherein women and children are safe from sexual harassment. He said that the number of sexual assault cases is on the rise and that the government must immediately resolve this issue.

