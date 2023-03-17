BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

G. Krishnakumar new Bharat Petroleum Corporation Chairman

G. Krishnakumar has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), a statement said.

Currently an Executive Director of BPCL, he is an industry veteran with diverse leadership experience across businesses and functional domains in his 36-year association with the oil major.

He has been at the core of BPCL’s pioneering work in revolutionising the downstream fuel retailing industry in the country.

Krishnakumar is an electrical engineer from NIT (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Tiruchirapalli and has done his Masters in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

He has led the organisation’s customer-centric ventures into convenience retailing, and premium fuels and also been the one to introduce new tech and digital initiatives in the company, a first in the Indian oil industry, a statement issued by the company said.

He also developed and nurtured brands like Petro Card, SmartFleet, Speed, In & Out, which have been significant contributors to BPCL’s differentiated customer value proposition in the marketplace, reinforcing the Pure for Sure customer promise, the statement added.

