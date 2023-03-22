BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

G20 Agriculture Working Group delegates to visit Haryana

NewsWire
0
0

Delegates of the G20 second Agriculture Working Group will visit Haryana to interact with state officers on March 31, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Wednesday.

He said the delegates would be apprised of milestones achieved by the state, especially in the field of agriculture.

He also reviewed preparations for the visit of the delegation with state functionalities.

According to Kaushal, 100 delegates of the G20 Agriculture Working Group will visit the historical Yadavindra Gardens, which was created in the 17th century by architect Nawab Fidai Khan.

In recent times, it has been renamed as Yadavindra Garden in memory of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh of the former princely state of Patiala.

In the meeting, it was informed that selfie points have been identified in the garden for delegates to capture photos and moments for themselves.

A programme showcasing the Haryanvi Culture will also be organised on this occasion.

Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will also accompany the delegates.

20230322-154406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Costly Commodities: India’s Jan retail inflation rises to over 6% (Ld)

    AEPC seeks ‘essential service’ tag for apparel exports

    BJP, Congress spar over credit for DBT scheme

    ICAR announces 1st int’l conference with World Bank