The second agricultural deputies’ meeting of the Agricultural Working Group (AWG) will take place here from March 29 to 31 and witness participation of delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries, and 10 international organizations.

About the event, Union Joint Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ritesh Chauhan said the agricultural deputies’ meeting is a platform for countries to come together and discuss ways to ensure sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition. “We are honoured to host the event in Chandigarh and look forward to fruitful discussions.”

Additional Director General, PIB, Chandigarh, Rajinder Chaudhry added: “The AMIS Rapid Response Forum, which will be held on the first day of the meeting, is an important initiative to address the food market situation and identify capacity building needs. We hope that this forum will provide a vision for the future progress of the initiative.”

During the second and third day of the meeting, member countries will focus on drafting the communique that will address four thematic areas — food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems and digitalization for agricultural transformation.

Apart from the discussions, delegates will also get to experience the rich cultural heritage of Chandigarh through a visit to the food festival at Rock Garden, excursion to the Sukhna Lake, followed by a dinner and a visit to Yadavindra Gardens at Pinjore in Haryana.

20230328-184205