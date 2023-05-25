INDIA

G20 delegates leaving Kashmir after 3-day eventful visit

After an eventful three-day visit to Kashmir, G20 delegates are leaving for Delhi on Thursday.

“All the G20 delegates are leaving in a chartered flight around 10.20 a.m. for Delhi from Srinagar international airport after the successful completion of the group’s 3-day visit to Kashmir”, officials said.

The group delegates held the 3rd tourism working group meeting here on Monday.

They went for a ‘Shikara’ boat joyride on Dal Lake the same evening.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the delegates went around scenic spots in Srinagar, including the 18-hole Royal Spring Golf Course and the Nishat Mughal Garden.

Enthusiastic delegates took pictures in traditional Kashmiri attire and later went shopping at the city’s all pedestrian Polo View Market.

They took keen interest in local handicrafts and also bought some to be taken home as memoirs of their eventful visit to the Valley.

Papier-mache items, Pashmina shawls, walnut wood carvings, etc., were among the local handicrafts that caught the visitors’ eye.

Authorities had made foolproof security arrangements for the high profile visit, the first of its kind since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The delegates stayed at the Lalit Grand Palace Hotel and Taj Vivanta Resort during their visit to Kashmir. Both are 5-star luxury hotels overlooking Dal Lake in Srinagar city.

