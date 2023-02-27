Preparations for the Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting of G-20 countries to be held in Haryana’s Gurugram from March 1 to 4 have been finalised with the delegates to be welcomed with traditional Haryanvi turban and ’tilak’, a statement said on Monday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is reviewing the department-wise preparations for the meeting.

During the summit, Haryana will present its tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. G-20 logos will be displayed at about 100 public places in Gurugram. Along with this, Metro pillars, the national highway and buildings will also be illuminated, a statement by the host state said.

Adequate arrangements have been made for the accommodation of the delegates, besides cleanliness, plantation and security. Visits of Museo Camera, Sultanpur Lake, Biodiversity Park, Cyber Hub, Taoru’s Car Museum and Pratapgarh Farm have been planned for the delegates. Museo Camera will feature an exhibition on India’s journey of photography over the last 75 years by 42 leading photographers.

During the visit of the foreign delegation, the functioning of women self-help groups of Haryana will be displayed at Sultanpur Lake. Focusing on the International Year of Millet, the guests will be welcomed with millet products.

Notably, the G-20 was established in 1999 as a forum to discuss global economic and financial issues, following the Asian financial crisis.

In the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, the G-20 was upgraded to the level of heads of state and government and in 2009 it was designated as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

It plays an important role in determining and strengthening the global structure and governance on all major international economic issues.

Initially, the G20 focused on macroeconomic issues, but later expanded its agenda to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change and anti-corruption.

20230227-154601