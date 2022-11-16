INDIA

G20 delegates to visit Ajanta-Ellora, industries in Feb 2023

Around 500 delegates of the G20 countries will visit the world-famed Ajanta-Ellora caves, an industrial hub and other famous destinations here in February next year, an official said here on Wednesday.

The tour will come two months after India assumes the G20 Presidency for one year from December 1.

The G20 countries comprise India, Russia, the US, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the European Union.

After reaching here for two days on February 13, the delegates are also scheduled to visit major industrial hubs around Aurangabad, besides the Daulatabad Fort, as per a statement.

Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar discussed the preparations for the upcoming trip of the huge delegation.

He has also issued instructions to ensure proper arrangements for the delegates as it will boost the image of Aurangabad and the country on the global arena.

