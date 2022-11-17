INDIA

G20 delegates visiting Udaipur to be presented with traditional gifts

Delegates coming to Udaipur to attend the G20 Sherpa meet next month will be presented with gift items native to Rajasthan including Thewa artwork, leather mojaris, terracotta statues, marble vases and honey.

Officials confirmed to IANS that a special exhibition will be organised in Udaipur during the meeting to be held from December 4-7 which will display items under the ‘one district one product (ODOP)’ programme.

The delegates liking any of these products can order for it which can be sent to them at the later stage, they added.

Some of the items on display will include marble vases from Udaipur; Thewa tie pin and pendent from Prapatgarh; leather mojaris from Jalore; wood and iron mirror from Jodhpur; honey from Bharatpur; wooden almirah and Swiss Blue Topaz from Churu; cotton cushion covers from Dausa; blue pottery plate and pot matki from Jaipur, among others.

The Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd officials confirmed that a comprehensive list of ODOP products from Rajasthan has been sent to Delhi which can be gifted to G20 delegates.

The list includes blue pottery tiles, bowls, pen stands, marble plates, silver-gold polished coin (100gm), Rose Quartz elephant, silver necklace, gemstone painting, etc.

