Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department Secretary, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, said on Friday that the forthcoming G20 event will showcase the union territory’s tourism to the world.

On Friday, the Tourism Secretary kickstarted a range of captivating tourism related activities, aimed at showcasing the mesmerising charm and immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event began with the exciting launch of a hot air balloon, an addition to the attractions available for tourists on the serene shores of the world famous Dal Lake, nestled beneath the majestic Zabarwan mountain range.

Besides, Rasheed Shah also inaugurated a cyclothon, the Zabarwan Trek, and a cleanliness drive, all designed to engage and delight tourists and locals alike.

He emphasised the immense opportunities presented by the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, stating “the event is an opportunity for all of us to promote Jammu and Kashmir tourism on a global scale and showcase our beautiful region to the world”.

“It has the potential to increase international and domestic tourist footfall,” Rasheed Shah said.

Envisioning the significant economic impact, he further added that the G20 event is set to propel Jammu and Kashmir’s economy by leaps and bounds, benefiting sectors such as handicrafts, handloom, trade, travel, and, of course, tourism.

“With over 150 foreign and national delegates participating, this event provides an unparalleled global platform for Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate its potential, with the delegates acting as ambassadors for our region,” he said.

Rasheed Shah said that the series of pre-G20 activities in Srinagar are not only set to captivate visitors, but also serve as a testament to the vibrant and inviting atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As the G20 event approaches, the region eagerly awaits the opportunity to showcase its unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality to a global audience,” he added.

