G20 guests in Lucknow savour millet delicacies

Guests at the ongoing G20 Summit meetings in Lucknow are being treated to a carefully curated spread of international cuisine, along with regional Indian delicacies, prepared by specialty chefs.

While a group of 75 chefs and staffers are preparing Pan-Asian, Mediterranean, Latin, Mexican, and Italian dishes for the guests, it is the Avadhi platter and millet-based delicacies that have tickled the palate of guests.

As the entire world is observing the ‘International year of millet’ in 2023, the chefs have come up with millet delicacies made from jawar, amaranth, bajra, barley, ragi, and sanwa rice.

“We have kept millet dishes in all buffets. The most popular among them are — subz-sikkim, pea pulao, quinoa veg biryani, mushroom kebab, stuff-mushroom, cuttle, croquette, asparagus puff, and desserts such as ramdana laddu, revari, gajak, ragi laddu, jawar kalakand, and kheer, among others. As most of these millets now come in the superfood category, guests are lapping it up due to its health benefits,” said Bhagwati Pant, general manager of the venue.

The team has also curated a bouquet of international cuisine. The range of regional Indian cuisines include delicacies from South, Punjab, West Bengal, and other parts of India.

The Avadhi platter has lamb stuff (dumba) biryani, nalli-nihari, kakori, mutton galawati, taftan, and warqi paratha.

While the delicacies have been kept authentic, the spices have been tweaked to suit the taste of the guests.

“Of course, the international cuisine is being savoured but the guests are also relishing Indian cuisines like Moradabadi dal, chola-kulcha, dosa, whole lamb musallam, and kebabs,” said a chef.

A stall set up by the agriculture department was meant for those wanting to relish healthy food with a slice of modern garnishing.

“We are promoting millets but not just in its course meal style. Our stalls explain how one could make dishes such as Ragi (Finger Millet) Cake, Bajra (Pearl Millet) Toast, Jwar (Sorghum) muffins and chocolate. These dishes not only taste good but actually benefit the human body,” said Naveen Srivastava, exhibition in charge in the department.

20230214-090802

