INDIA

G20 meeting underway in Dibrugarh

NewsWire
0
0

A G20 meeting is underway in Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Friday, with as many as 103 delegates from guest countries and international organisations in attendance.

The district administration has prepared extensively for the hospitality of guests, informed the Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu.

The delegates were received at the Mohanbari airport on Thursday.

They were welcomed with traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ and dance performance by cultural groups.

They were later taken to a tea garden tour where they enjoyed the tea plucking process and tasting.

Apart from the delegates from the G20 members, nine guest nations Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain are also participating in the event.

20230324-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon Chairman in loan fraud case

    Tributes paid to 1947 war hero Major Somnath Sharma in Kashmir

    K’taka postpones local body polls amid leadership row

    Amid intense heat wave, Maharashtra’s Marathwada region reels under power shortage