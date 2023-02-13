INDIA

G20 meetings to boost air passenger traffic this year, says Tourism Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that a series of G20 meetings, scheduled to take place in the country during 2023, are expected to fuel air passenger traffic.

India is the G20 President for 2023 and therefore, several meetings related to various sectors are lined up to be held in different parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy told reporters that the government is making efforts to turn India into a maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) hub and also to increase the number of operational flight routes and airports.

India, the minister said, is the world’s third largest aviation sector market and the air traffic in the country is rising in the post-Covid scenario.

Reddy further informed that aviation is the driving force behind tourism and cultural exchanges.

Referring to the regional air connectivity scheme, better known as UDAN, he said that Rs 2,360 crore have been given as viability gap funding for it.

On February 12, domestic air passenger traffic touched 4,37,800 on 2,935 flights, as per official sources.

20230213-204207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK gets B’luru ‘damad’ PM, India’s Silicon Valley erupts in joy

    Will take up Mekedatu project at any cost, says Karnataka

    Reliance Consumer Products forms JV with 100-yr-old beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori...

    I may remain only a novelist by the end of my...