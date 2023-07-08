As part of India’s G20 Presidency, Ahmedabad is hosting Urban20 — a gathering of Mayors from G20 cities worldwide.

With 89 Mayors in attendance, the spotlight is on Ontario, Canada, with its Mayor Berry Vrbanovic of Kitchener, Mayor Lucas Cleveland of Cobourg, and Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh of Brampton.

Alongside the mayors is Vikram Khurana, Chairman of the Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), which oversees Ontario’s special immigration project – Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program – Entrepreneur Success Initiative (OINP-ESI).

OINP-ESI expedites the immigration process for 100 eligible entrepreneurs, assisting them in setting up or purchasing businesses in Ontario.

Khurana said: “Most immigrant entrepreneurs in Canada are either from Punjab or Gujarat. Now, we want to help these aspiring entrepreneurs to build their businesses in Ontario without any problems or middlemen.”

“Under this initiative, Indian investors with a net worth of C$400,000 who wish to invest C$200,000 or more in their Ontario-based business are particularly invited. TBDC offers cost-free guidance to Indian entrepreneurs regarding the Initiative’s requirements and the application process.” he said.

He said that we serve as a pathway for experienced international entrepreneurs to start a new business or acquire an existing one in Ontario.

“The program facilitates temporary residency in Ontario, with the potential for permanent residency after 20 months, given the program’s requirements are met.”

TBDC, launched in 1990 by the City of Toronto and the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, is Ontario’s incubator for businesses seeking innovation, growth, and economic immigration expertise.

