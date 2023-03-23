INDIA

G20 Presidency: India will be hosting around 200 meetings in over 50 cities

During its ongoing G20 Presidency, India will be hosting around 200 meetings across the country in more than 50 cities, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

These meetings are being held in over 30 different work-streams comprising Sherpa Track Working Groups, Finance Track work streams, Ministerial meetings and Engagement Groups. The dates and venues of G20 official meetings are periodically updated on the G20 website, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

To a question whether the Centre has consulted state governments in this regard, he said: “Our G20 Presidency is a unique occasion to demonstrate India’s achievements, capabilities, and diversity. Our G20 meetings in over 50 cities are accordingly being organised in consultation with the respective State/UT government.”

Substantive deliberations during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency comprise broad priority areas of interest to us, including inclusive and resilient growth; progress on SDGs, green development and Lifestyle for Environment (Mission LiFE); technological transformation and public digital infrastructure; reforming multilateral institutions; women led development; and international peace and harmony, the Minister said.

“We are also emphasizing the importance of adequate international finance and technological support, as critical enablers, for achieving SDGs, climate goals and sustainable energy transitions. India is also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries.”

