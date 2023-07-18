In view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, 19 women commandos of the Delhi Police have been trained as “markswomen” aimed towards enhanced security in the national Capital.

It is the first batch of commandos to receive such highly professional training in shooting by a trained ITBP team, police said on Tuesday.

The officials said that the markswomen will act as the frontline, accurate sharpshooter commandos of SWAT and the Delhi Police.

“In view of the upcoming G-20 summit, Delhi Police is committed to providing the utmost security to the visiting delegates. In this process, Special Cell has taken a step further by imparting specialised training to its female SWAT Commandos,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

“The first batch of 19 Women SWAT Commandos has successfully completed a four week course from the Training Team of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, RTC, Karera, Madhya Pradesh, during June-July,” he said.

“In this training course, 19 women commandos of SWAT and the Delhi Police were trained in the basic principles of firing and groomed as marksmen,” said Dhaliwal.

“Constable Kiran stood first by securing 95 per cent marks, Constable Vaishali secured second position with 77.5 per cent marks, and Constable Kavita stood third with 75 per cent marks. The best female SWAT Commando is now able to hit a target of 4 cm from a distance of 100 yards,” said Dhaliwal.

