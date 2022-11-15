INDIAWORLD

G20 summit begins; economic recovery, climate change high on agenda

NewsWire
0
0

The 17th G20 Summit kicked off on Tuesday in the Indonesian resort island of Bali, with issues pertaining to world economic recovery, world health systems and climate change taking the centre stage.

During the two-day summit under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, other issues including digital transformation and food and energy security will also be discussed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he hopes that the summit can be a catalyst for inclusive global economic recovery.

Being responsible means respecting international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter consistently, and creating win-win not zero-sum situation, the President stressed.

“We should not divide the world into parts,” Widodo said, calling on the world to act wisely, shoulder the responsibility and show their leadership.

The summit comes as the world is facing multiple challenges such as the fragile economic recovery, the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, an inflation higher than seen in several decades, tightening financial conditions in most regions, among others.

The International Monetary Fund in October projected the global economy to grow by 3.2 per cent this year and 2.7 per cent in 2023, with a downward 0.2-percentage-point revision for 2023 from the July forecast.

The international community pins its hope on major economies to strengthen coordination on macroeconomic policies and promote multilateralism, openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation at the summit.

Established in 1999, the G20 is a central forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues.

It comprises 19 countries plus the European Union.

The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, Britain and the US.

20221115-093405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa clocks highest single-day spike of 757 Covid cases

    SC directs banks not to impose penalty on EMI default by...

    Why Umran Malik is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bonus weapon? Williamson provides the...

    ‘India should design own model of cost-effective, high-quality healthcare ecosystem’