Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 Presidency has given a unique opportunity to strengthen India’s role in the world economic order.

“We are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and facilitate sustainable economic development,” she said while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The Indian economy has increased in size from being tenth to 5th largest in the world in the last nine years. We have made significant progress in many SDGs, the economy has become a lot more formalised, efficient implementation of schemes has brought about inclusive development,” she said.

Economic empowerment of women is one opportunity which can be transformative in achieving our vision by focusing on the above areas, said the Finance Minister

